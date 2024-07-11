A woman's screams in Woodlawn

A woman's screams broke a quiet night in early November 2005.

Hours later, two boys playing in the neighborhood discovered the body of 23-year-old Tiona Smith.

Police began trying to piece together what happened to her, but to this day, her killer has not been caught or identified.

Baltimore County Detectives determined that Smith had left work, at the McDonald's in Catonsville around 10:45 p.m., on November 5, 2005.

She and a friend got on a bus to make their way home, but Smith's friend got off before she did.

Smith got off at a bus stop at Eutaw and Fayette streets, seemingly to transfer to another bus.

A CCTV camera at the intersection captured the last images of her alive.

Last known image of Tiona Smith alive.

Witnesses told police that she got into a white car that was driving nearby, which was also caught on camera.

Jeff Hager spoke to police six years after Smith's death, for another cold case piece.

Police told him that witnesses heard screaming in the Woodlawn neighborhood around 1:15 a.m.

"They believe that what she was yelling was 'no' or 'stop' several times, and then the voice stopped calling out," the detective said.

Smith's body was found behind a home. She was still wearing her McDonald's uniform and had been stabbed multiple times.

If you have information to help detectives solve the murder of Tiona Smith, submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

You can also call Baltimore County's Unsolved Case Division at 410-887-3943.