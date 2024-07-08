The 2019 murder of Destiny Harrison remains unsolved

BALTIMORE — It's been four-and-a-half years since 21-year-old Destiny Harrison was killed inside her own hair salon.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

As detectives actively investigate, Harrison's mother, Racquel Harrison-Jones, has a plea for the community.

Harrison-Jones says if someone knows something, to please come forward with information.

Harrison was a mom, a business owner and someone who many say had a bright future. Her life was tragically cut short in December of 2019 when someone walked inside her hair salon and shot her to death.

"She was bright, she was innovative, she was skilled, smart, beautiful. She was a fashionista," said Racquel Harrison-Jones.

Harrison-Jones says her daughter was a perfect child growing up.

"So loving, so kind, always wanting to help others, always wanting to help the community," said Harrison-Jones.

But on December 21, 2019, everything changed. Baltimore Police were dispatched to Madam D Beauty Bar on North Milton Avenue. Inside, they found Harrison suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police believe the suspect or suspects entered the salon and shot Harrison.

"It was so many people in the salon that day. Nobody has came forward and said anything," said Harrison-Jones

Prior to Harrison's murder, she told police she feared for her life.

She filed charges against a couple who she says beat and stole from her 12 days before her murder.

Detectives are investigating the case, but to date, no one has been arrested in connection to her death.

"They're actively working. They have some leads. It's just a waiting game," said Harrison-Jones.

Harrison-Jones keeps her daughter's memory alive. At the time of Harrison's death, her daughter, Dream, was just 1-years-old.

She is now 5-years-old and about to start kindergarten.

"I just make sure I keep telling her about Destiny, keep showing Destiny's photo shoots because her creativity was off the roof," said Harrison-Jones.

Plus, her legacy is continuing to be honored by the Destiny Harrison Dream Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship is awarded to 10 girls every year who are in cosmetology school.

For Harrison-Jones, she wants her daughter's legacy to live on, but she also wants her daughters killer to be caught.

"I hope someone cares about her daughter, care enough about all women, all mothers, all children to step forward and say something," said Harrison-Jones.

If you have any information, you can reach out to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now $8,000.