The unsettled spirit in the arboretum

Joan Ann Charlton had barely begun her college career at Frostburg College.

Her life was abruptly cut short in mid-September 1983, just three weeks after starting her studies.

Her body was recovered in a creek in the arboretum on campus.

Some believe her ghost still haunts the arboretum.

Her case certainly continues to haunt Maryland State Police, who have been investigating the case for more than 40 years now.

Charlton, a Baltimore City resident, had last been seen by friends in a dorm until around 5 a.m. on September 11, 1983, when she left to head back to her dorm room.

Her family told a WMAR-2 News reporter covering the story at the time that she'd been planning to move dorm rooms because she'd been having issues with her roommate, who was white.

WMAR-2 News Archive

If you have information to help detectives solve the murder of Joan Ann Charlton, submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.