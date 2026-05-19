Zaxbys to officially take over old Dairy Queen space at Golden Ring Shopping Center

ROSEDALE, Md. — If you're familiar with the Rosedale area or frequent Pulaski Highway, you may have noticed or heard about a Zaxbys going up.

Well, it's all true ... Zaxbys is officially taking over the old Dairy Queen space at Golden Ring Shopping Center.

The new 81-seat restaurant opens on May 25 with an official ribbon cutting to be held sometime in June.

Currently there are three other Zaxbys in Maryland.

One opened earlier this month in Perryville, with the two others being in Waldorf and Cambridge.

Additional stores are already under construction.

The Rosedale location is expected to bring 30 to 40 new jobs.

