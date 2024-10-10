Zaxby's becomes latest popular chicken franchise expanding into Maryland

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — As the Chick-fil-A cow would say, "EAT MOR CHIKIN," that's exactly what Maryland appears to be doing.

Zaxby's, out of Georgia, is the latest popular chicken chain expanding into Maryland.

The first three restaurants in the state will be located along the Eastern Shore.

First up is Cambridge, near the Walmart, with an estimated opening date by the end of 2025.

Easton and Berlin will soon follow, with potential for a fourth in Salisbury.

Local attorney and real estate developer, Curtis Snyder, and his wife Teresa are franchise co-owners.

The couple is excited to introduce Zaxby's to Maryland.

“We’ve always wanted to bring something special to the Eastern Shore, and Zaxby's is the perfect fit," said the Snyders. "Maryland residents, along with travelers from Baltimore and D.C. heading to the shore, are going to love it."

Zaxby's now joins other popular quick service chicken franchises who've dipped their toe into Maryland.

Others include Slim Chickens, Raising Cane's, and Bojangles.