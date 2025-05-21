Southern Charm comes to Maryland: Zaxbys to open four restaurants across Baltimore Metro area

BALTIMORE — Zaxbys, out of Georgia, is the latest popular fast-food chain expanding into Maryland.

On Wednesday Zaxbys announced an agreement with the locally based Lattakia Group LLC, to develop four new locations, across the Baltimore Metro region.

Areas like Nottingham, Rosedale, Glen Burnie, and Ellicott City are currently under consideration.

“Baltimore offers an incredible opportunity for us, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Lattakia Group LLC, a dedicated and experienced local team,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer of Zaxbys. "This marks the beginning of our presence in Baltimore and nearby communities.”

"We’re excited to introduce this beloved concept to our hometown in the coming years and to help create a dining experience that brings people together while contributing to local growth," said a Lattakia Group LLC. representative.

Last October WMAR-2 News reported on plans to open three Zaxbys restaurants along Maryland's Eastern Shore.

The first franchise location will be in Cambridge occupying an old Wendy's.

Although no official opening date's been announced, doors are expected to open by the end of 2025.

Two more spots in Easton and Berlin are expected to follow with potential for a fourth in Salisbury.

Zaxbys is known for its Chicken Fingerz, wings and signature sauces.