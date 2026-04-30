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A new Zaxbys is getting ready to break ground in Cecil County

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Zaxbys
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PERRYVILLE, Md. — A new Zaxbys restaurant is getting ready to break ground in Cecil County.

Mark May 4 on your calendar.

At 1pm it all goes down at Chesapeake Overlook in Perryville, right next to Wawa.

That's where the popular Georgia based chicken chain will open its latest Maryland restaurant.

Currently there are two other Zaxbys in the state, in Waldorf and Cambridge.

Several more are already under construction, including in Rosedale.

Stradford Empowerment Group is organizing the Perryville groundbreaking.

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