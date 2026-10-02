Weekend Planner: kick off October with fall festivals, a film fest and football

BALTIMORE —

Fell’s Point Fun Festival

October 2–4 | Baltimore

One of Baltimore’s longest-running festivals is back.

The Fell’s Point Fun Festival returns for its 60th anniversary. It's a free three-day celebration with live music, food, vendors, and entertainment that spans six blocks.

The festival began in 1967 as a fundraiser to push back on a proposed highway project that would have connected I-83 and I-95. The project would have demolished a large portion of the historic waterfront neighborhood.

Today, the festival continues to celebrate the neighborhood’s history while bringing businesses, residents and visitors together.

Festival hours are 5–9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday and noon–5 p.m. Sunday.

New/Next Film Festival

October 1–4 | The Charles Theatre, Baltimore

Next up, the New/Next Film Festival, featuring more than 160 films over four days.

The lineup includes six world premieres, five U.S. or North American premieres and more than 100 short films.

The festival opened with Eternity One, a Baltimore-made documentary from filmmaker Marnie Ellen Hertzler about a disappearing Chesapeake Bay island community. The film features an original score from Baltimore band Beach House.

The festival wraps up Sunday with The Projectionist from filmmaker Alexandre Rockwell. Several cast members are expected to join Rockwell in Baltimore for the screening.

Beyond the films, the festival also features parties, live music and other events throughout the weekend.

Honey Harvest Festival

Oregon Ridge Nature Center | Cockeysville

End the weekend on a sweet note at the Honey Harvest Festival at Oregon Ridge Nature Center.

The family-friendly event is Sunday from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Visitors can learn more about bees and honey extraction.

You can also check out conversations with local beekeepers, vendors, food trucks, children's crafts and games, animal encounters and live music.

And of course, football!

The Ravens take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.