Back to the 80s this afternoon

Good morning, happy Friday!

Mild start to our morning with temperatures in the 60s. Warming continues this afternoon, with another day in the 80s expected. Afternoon showers and storms are possible Friday, but looking spotty in nature. Rain lingers into Saturday and Sunday. It's not looking like a wash for the weekend. Bitter cold returns next week with the 60s and 40s.

Overnight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night

A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 70.