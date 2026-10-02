'Claudia was a light:' friends remember woman who died after assault in Fells Point

FELLS POINT, Md. — "Claudia was a special soul, she took a lot of people under her wing."

Kate Norris came out Thursday night to remember the woman she called "her closest friend."

"I came down to honor Claudia and Wade because they are pillars of this community," Norris said. "They believed in community."

WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz

Norris joined dozens of neighbors and friends during a vigil to honor the husband and wife who were assaulted on Tuesday.

Claudia Bismark, 76, died of her injuries on Thursday, following the assualt.

RELATED: Woman dead after Fells Point assault, robbery; man arrested

Police made an arrest earlier on Thursday.

"They were very nice people," said a neighbor, Joyce Miller. "It's hard that this happened to them."

'Claudia was a light:' friends remember caring woman murdered in Fells Point

"I want everybody to know that Claudia was a light," said another of her friends, Keya Little. "She was a light. She was one of the best people I know, very generous, very caring, very funny."

Bismark's husband, Wade, was also injured during the assault, and the community was reminded to keep him in their prayers too.

Courtesy: Friends and family

"We lost a staple in the community, an angel," added Little. "A very loving and caring person."