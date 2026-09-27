Baltimore-made film opens New/Next Film Festival at The Charles Theatre

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's New/Next Film Festival returns this week with more than 160 films, including several premieres and plenty of local connections.

The four-day festival runs Oct. 1-4 at The Charles Theatre.

Opening night will feature Eternity One, a Baltimore-made documentary from Marnie Ellen Hertzler about a disappearing Chesapeake Bay island community. The film features an original score from Baltimore band Beach House.

The festival will close Sunday with The Projectionist, from filmmaker Alexandre Rockwell. Cast members Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kasi Lemmons and Karyn Parsons are expected to join Rockwell in Baltimore for the screening.

This year's lineup includes more than 30 emerging titles, six world premieres and five U.S. or North American premieres, along with more than 100 short films.

Outside the screenings, New/Next will host opening and closing night parties at Metro Gallery. Other festival events include a dance party featuring Baltimore musician Dan Deacon.

Individual screening tickets and all-access passes are available now.

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