Maryland looks to modular homes, faster permitting in push to ease housing shortage

BALTIMORE — Maryland is turning to modular homes and faster permitting as part of a new push to get more housing built.

Governor Wes Moore signed two executive orders to address the state's housing shortage.

The Housing Innovation executive order focuses on expanding modular housing, including developing statewide pre-approved building plans and modernizing regulations. The state also plans to provide technical assistance to local governments looking to expand modular housing.

The order also creates a workforce partnership to develop training programs and provide on-the-job opportunities in housing construction.

A separate executive order focuses on speeding up permitting, licensing, and certification by identifying barriers and helping agencies improve the process.

The new efforts build on previous housing initiatives that the state says have already shortened some permitting and application-review times.

The goal is to reduce the time and cost of building new housing in Maryland.

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