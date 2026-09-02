University System of Maryland agrees to pay raises after facing pressure from union, Gov. Moore

BALTIMORE — University System of Maryland (USM) has agreed to give pay raises to staff after facing pressure from the union and Gov. Wes Moore.

A news release from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union (AFSCME) says the Moore administration instructed USM to give the raises outlined in the union contract.

The raises include a 2.5% merit increase, effective July 1, 2026, and a $500 base pay increase, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

“This victory is a win for everyone — the AFSCME members who keep our campuses running, the students who come for a world-class education, and our campus communities across the state. When university system leaders attempted to treat our legally binding union contract as an option rather than an obligation, AFSCME members did not back down,” said Sabeela Ally, Executive Director of AFSCME Maryland Council 3. "We sent a clear message that leading with integrity and honor as premier higher education institutions starts with treating your workers with the respect that they deserve. We are pleased that Governor Moore and his team agree, and we are appreciative of his continued commitment to working with our union to support working people."

The union release says there are still efforts to reinstate the positions eliminated by the university system, particularly at the University of Maryland College Park and Bowie State University.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.