Two injured in deadly Halloween shooting in Cockeysville driveway now facing charges

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Two men injured in a shooting that killed another on Halloween in Cockeysville are now facing charges in connection with the incident.

22-year-old Elias Bitar and 24-year-old Aaron Walker Jr. are now facing charges for attempted home invasion, assault, and firearm related charges according to Baltimore County police.

20-year-old Amon Walker was killed in the shooting.

According to Baltimore County Police, the shooting happened on Halloween around 10:40 p.m., in the 10000 block of Greenside Drive.

When officers arrived, a man told them that three men wearing masks, one of whom had a gun, had just threatened him. The man claimed he was in the driveway when the group approached, and he pulled his gun and fired at them.

The three men ran away and the homeowner called 911 to report the shooting.

Officers searching the area found Walker's body a short distance away. The two others, Aaron Walker Jr and Elias Bitar were found after they went to local hospitals for treatment, according to investigators.

Both Walker Jr and Bitar, are currently being held without bail and remanded to the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police continue to say that this is an isolated incident without any active threat to the community. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 410-887-4636.

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