37 people died in crashes on Maryland roads in October

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland transportation leaders are urging drivers to make safe choices after 37 people died in crashes statewide during October.

Data shows that total includes eight pedestrians and 11 motorcyclists. The October death toll was four fewer than the same month last year.

Families who have lost loved ones on Maryland roads are invited to the annual Maryland Remembers ceremony on November 12 in Towson.

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