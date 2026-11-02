Speed may have been a factor in a Halloween crash that killed a married couple on Jarrettsville Pike

A married couple from Fallston was killed in a crash on Jarresttville Pike on Halloween night, and Maryland State Police say speed may have been a factor.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Kimberly Miller and 61-year-old Brian Miller.

Troopers responded to Jarrettsville Pike and Hess Road around 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Investigators say Kimberly Miller was driving east on Hess Road when a Volkswagen traveling south on Jarrettsville Pike collided with her vehicle. 19-year-old Matthew Waylett of Monkton drove the Volkswagen.

State police say speed may have contributed to the crash.

The road was closed for more than three hours while police investigated.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.

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