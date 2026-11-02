Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Speed may have been a factor in a Halloween crash that killed a married couple on Jarrettsville Pike

Maryland State Police
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Maryland State Police
Posted
and last updated
Add WMAR as a Google Preferred Source

A married couple from Fallston was killed in a crash on Jarresttville Pike on Halloween night, and Maryland State Police say speed may have been a factor.

The victims were identified as 60-year-old Kimberly Miller and 61-year-old Brian Miller.

Troopers responded to Jarrettsville Pike and Hess Road around 7:19 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Investigators say Kimberly Miller was driving east on Hess Road when a Volkswagen traveling south on Jarrettsville Pike collided with her vehicle. 19-year-old Matthew Waylett of Monkton drove the Volkswagen.

State police say speed may have contributed to the crash.

The road was closed for more than three hours while police investigated.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR