Harford County sets early voting record as it braces for Election Day

FOREST HILL, Md. — More than 30,000 registered voters in Harford County cast their ballots early, and Election Director Stephanie Taylor puts that into perspective for us.

“We broke records for early voting turnout since early voting has been in existence in Harford County. That was in 2010,” said Taylor. “We had about 17% turnout, which usually is about 12% turnout, so it was a lot of fun watching the people come out.”

Taylor says the county also received 22,000 requests for absentee ballots and 14,000 have already been returned, pointing to a bigger turnout on Tuesday than the typical gubernatorial election.

“I think it’s the media and just these different groups are saying, ‘Go out and vote. Have your voice heard,’” said Taylor. “We’ve been advertising on our Facebook. It’s just the word now. The message. ‘Get out and vote. Let people here your voice.’”

The county has 63 precincts housed at 49 separate polling locations, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and if the early numbers are a true measure of voters’ enthusiasm, patience may be key as voter try to make their voices heard.

“It’s going to be busy,” stressed Taylor. “Prepare to wait for a little bit. We have tried to put extra equipment, extra judges in place to kind of alleviate some of the lines but just get out there and vote.”