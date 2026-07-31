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Top news headlines Friday, July 31

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! We are looking at a beautiful start to our Friday. Plenty of sunshine is looking to greet us this morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Moisture builds back in for the second half of Friday into Saturday.

Here are your top news headlines:

Top news headlines Friday, July 31

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