BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! We are looking at a beautiful start to our Friday. Plenty of sunshine is looking to greet us this morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Moisture builds back in for the second half of Friday into Saturday.
Here are your top news headlines:
- ICE places detainer on man accused of strangling girlfriend in Columbia, Maryland home
- SHA says more work is coming to Bortner Road and Route 30 intersection in Upperco after neighbor concerns
- 'We're on the rise': Another $20 million is on the way for West Baltimore as WNADA marks five years
Top news headlines Friday, July 31