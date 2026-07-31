'We're on the rise': Another $20 million is on the way for West Baltimore as WNADA marks five years

BALTIMORE, Md. — Community members gathered at MICA Thursday night to hear about the future of West Baltimore. They found out that another $20 million is on the way to help build a better future for the area.

'On the rise': West Baltimore set to receive another $20 million from WNADA 'On the rise': West Baltimore set to receive another $20 million from WNADA

The West North Avenue Development Authority, known as WNADA, marked five years of working to transform several West Baltimore neighborhoods at the event, where leaders shared the state of West North Avenue with community members.

Minister Glenn Isaac Smith, a community member on the WNADA board, said the momentum is real.

"Northwest Baltimore is back, and it's becoming a destination," said Minister Smith. "We're on the rise; let's keep going."

Executive Director Chad Williams said the investment reflects a long-overdue commitment to the area.

Taylor Epps Chad Williams, Executive Director of WNADA

"The people around these communities have been left unanswered for generations; something like this really shows that we're really making the trajectory positive moves in our community," said Williams.

In June, WMAR-2 News reported record investment for the area, with $30 million already in the community. The next round will bring the total to $50 million.

Williams said it usually takes about 18-24 months to see that investment start to transform the neighborhood. He explained where the money could go.

"To minority businesses, acquiring vacant and blighted property, turning those into commercial or retail opportunities, and then increasing homeownership for folks. You can buy a house that's funded by WNADA for under $250-275,000."

Taylor Epps Neighbors chatting after the event

As someone born and raised in Baltimore, Smith said seeing the area return to its former glory means a great deal to the community.

"This used to be a corridor, a retail corridor; we didn't have to go out of the community to shop, get fresh food and everything, so that's coming back. That's why I'm so encouraged by what WNADA's doing," said Minister Smith.

The goal is to get the next round of funding out next spring, with development continuing in the meantime.

Anyone interested in helping revitalize the neighborhood can apply this fall; click here for more information. For more information on WNADA, click here.

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