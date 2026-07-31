SHA says more work is coming to Bortner Road and Route 30 intersection in Upperco after neighbor concerns

Earlier this week, WMAR put the spotlight on a dangerous intersection in Baltimore County that neighbors say is an accident waiting to happen.

SHA says more work is coming to Bortner Road and Route 30 in Upperco

Here's an update on where things stand.

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) has been working at the intersection where Dover and Bortner Roads meet Route 30.

The plan was to make several changes to make things safer, but neighbors told WMAR-2 News's Taylor Epps that they feel it's actually doing the opposite.

They say the new elevated pavement makes it harder to see oncoming traffic and leaves large gaps on the side of the road.

So, WMAR took those concerns to SHA and got some answers.

They say there is still work to be done there, including signage, updating traffic signals, and other finishing touches.

They maintain that elevating the road and the rest of the construction will make things safer for drivers.

When they're done, the traffic light on route 30 will still be a blinking yellow, and when it comes to guardrails, they say they looked into it, but this area did not qualify.