ICE places detainer on man accused of strangling girlfriend in Columbia, Maryland home

According to the DHS (Department of Homeland Security), ICE has placed a detainer for 24-year-old Darwin Gerardo Carcamo-Santiago with an active warrant for homicide out of Maryland.

Carcamo-Santiago has been accused of strangling his girlfriend, 35-year-old Esmeralda Perez-Mendez, inside a home bedroom on Watchlight Court in Columbia.

Courtesy of Howard County Police Darwin Carcamo-Santiago is wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Columbia

Carcamo-Santiago was arrested in Texas on Monday. He is currently sitting in the McLennan County Jail.

"The safest way to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our streets is by lodging arrest detainers," says DHS representatives.

"Because sanctuary cities refuse to work with ICE law enforcement, criminal illegal aliens are released from jails into American communities to perpetuate more crimes. 7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE."

In May of this year, Maryland passed the Community Trust Act. This legislation prohibits Maryland police agencies from any communication or cooperation with federal immigration officials like ICE and Border Patrol.