Bright and sunny Friday

T.G.I.F!

We are looking at a beautiful start to our Friday. Plenty of sunshine is looking to greet us this morning, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Moisture builds back in for the second half of Friday into Saturday. Showers along with our next weathermaker arrives over the weekend. Sunday will see showers and potential storms return.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.