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Top news headlines for Friday, June 5

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WMAR
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BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Turning up the heat today with highs in the low to mid-90s! Dress cool and apply the sunscreen! Nearing record warmth on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s with increasing clouds.

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Top news headlines for Friday, June 5

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