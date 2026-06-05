BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Turning up the heat today with highs in the low to mid-90s! Dress cool and apply the sunscreen! Nearing record warmth on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s with increasing clouds.
Here are your top news headlines:
- NTSB: Plane didn't actually hit Baltimore truck driver, something else did
- Juvenile sought for fatal shooting in Edgewood
- Baltimore Sheriff's Office seizes over 73 pounds of illegal cannabis in ongoing enforcement initiative
Top news headlines for Friday, June 5