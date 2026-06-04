NTSB: Plane didn't actually hit Baltimore truck driver, something else did

NEWARK, New Jersey — A new National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report shows a Baltimore truck driver was not actually struck by a plane in New Jersey.

The report says the plane struck a light pole on the New Jersey turnpike while on final approach to runway 29 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

NTSB

Debris from the light pole struck the tractor-trailer traveling southbound on the turnpike.

The airplane landed and taxied to the gate without further incident.

The plane was coming from Italy and making its approach into Newark Liberty International Airport.

The plane was carrying 231 people, including passengers and crew. No one on board was hurt and the plane was able to land safely.

In the report, the captain stated that just before touchdown "he heard a thump."

Warren Boardley, the driver of the truck, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Chuck Paterakis, the vice president of transportation for Schmidt Bakery and owner of H&S Family of Bakeries, told ABC News that Boardley was able to pull the truck over and call for help.

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