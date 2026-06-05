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A toasty end to the work week

Heating up this weekend...
Sunny skies with highs near 90° today! Make sure you dress cool and apply the sunblock! Humidity levels will remain manageable. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-90s on Friday and Saturday! There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening into Sunday.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Thursday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Turning up the heat today with highs in the low to mid-90s! Dress cool and apply the sunscreen! Nearing record warmth on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s with increasing clouds. Showers enter the area late as a cold front approaches. Spotty showers linger into Sunday. Cooling down to more seasonal levels early next week.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

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