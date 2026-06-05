A toasty end to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Turning up the heat today with highs in the low to mid-90s! Dress cool and apply the sunscreen! Nearing record warmth on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s with increasing clouds. Showers enter the area late as a cold front approaches. Spotty showers linger into Sunday. Cooling down to more seasonal levels early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west wind.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.