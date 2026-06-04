EDGEWOOD, Md. — The sound of gunshots along Brookside Drive in Edgewood back in April resulted in Harford County’s only homicide this year.

“It was about 12 or 14 of them altogether,” a neighbor who did not wish to be identified told us in the aftermath of the shooting, “It sounded like two distinct… no, they were gunshots, and I was a little worried, because I’d just put my two boys to bed.”

Deputies responding to Grempier Way and Eloise Lane discovered a pair of victims, and one of them, 20-year-old Bryan Burrows, Junior would not survive the shooting.

Juvenile sought for fatal shooting in Edgewood Juvenile sought for fatal shooting in Edgewood

Investigators have now identified 17-year-old A’maree Curbeam as the alleged killer.

“Investigators are actively looking for him,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “We had a warrant for a while now, but we were trying to let the… we didn’t want to let the suspect know that we were looking for him. He now knows and he and we believe other people are assisting him in eluding capture. He needs to turn himself in or he needs to be turned in.”

Detectives discovered a ghost gun at the scene, which they believe the victim may have used to get off a single shot, as the teen suspect unloaded on two men, killing one of them.

If you spot Curbeam, the sheriff says you shouldn’t approach him.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

“This isn’t his first time that we’ve had him in a non-fatal shooting in the past as a suspect, but this time, he has taken a life,” added Gahler, “The gun was not recovered so he could still have that with him.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.