BALTIMORE — On Thursday, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office announced the seizure of more than 73 pounds of illegal cannabis products and thousands of untaxed tobacco products.

Authorities say the seizure was part of an ongoing initiative targeting businesses that unlawfully sell these products.

"We're seeing smoke shops that are weed shops marketing to children, selling tobacco to children, selling unlicensed tobacco to children, and harming the community — and it's got to stop," said Sheriff Sam Cogen.

Baltimore Sheriff's Office seizes over 73 pounds of illegal cannabis in ongoing enforcement initiative 73+ pounds of illegal cannabis seized in Baltimore smoke shop crackdown

According to authorities, the latest enforcement action occurred on June 1 at a business in the 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue.

The investigation began when an undercover sheriff's deputy conducted a controlled purchase of suspected cannabis from an employee inside the business.

After the purchase was made, investigators executed a search warrant at the business and seized nine pounds of what is believed to be cannabis, along with 17,794 tobacco products.

Marvin Morales, 25, was taken into custody and charged with possession of cannabis with intent to distribute. A second person was also arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in June 2020 for first-degree rape.

In a previous enforcement operation involving multiple retail stores, investigators seized 64 pounds of suspected cannabis products and documented numerous unlawful sales of tobacco products to underage patrons.

The operations resulted in dozens of citations, license violations, product seizures, and administrative actions.

"Our office has been inundated with complaints from residents about illegal smoke shops and businesses that openly violate Maryland law," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "These establishments often operate without proper oversight, sell products illegally and to minors, and contribute to quality-of-life concerns in neighborhoods across our city. I want to thank Sheriff Sam Cogen, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission, the Baltimore Police Department, and City Council President Zeke Cohen for their leadership and partnership in addressing this issue. We will continue to work together to hold violators accountable, protect consumers and residents, and ensure that businesses operating in Baltimore do so legally and responsibly."

"I'm grateful for the partnership of BPD, the Sheriff's Office, prosecutors, and most importantly our residents as we work to address the illegal sale of cannabis at smoke shops in our city," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "We will not tolerate individuals and businesses breaking the law and causing harm in our communities."

Officials say undercover deputies will continue targeting illegal sales throughout the summer.