ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — There is a lot to be thankful for this year, but maybe not the forecast.

A nor'easter is headed toward Maryland this Thursday, which could make for Maryland's wettest Thanksgiving holiday on record since 1971, along with high winds and gusts that could knock out power.

"The timing could not be worse," Baltimore Gas and Electric spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said."You never want to lose power, but especially if you have friends and family over your house or you're visiting someone. We get that and we want to make sure that if this storm is as strong as it appears, we are ready and can respond as safely and quickly as possible so that customers can get their lights back on."

Alexopulos said Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) has been mobilizing in advance of the potential weather impacts and has crews on standby.

The utility has hired 50 additional mutual assistance linemen, and while every storm is different, BGE began prepping as early as possible knowing other utilities would be needing extra hands, too.

"There are not a lot of extra crews available because they're gonna be needed everywhere, especially where there could be storm surge, flooding, in coastal areas," Alexopulos explained.

The storm could snarl traffic, though according to AAA while Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times on the roads, the holiday itself is typically the quietest day.

Ellicott City resident Alan Bonney said he's grateful he's staying local this year.

"I'm lucky this year I don't have to [travel long distance], but I just hope everybody's safe and has a great holiday," he said.

In addition to prepping the turkey, BGE says you should prep for the worst.

"We're urging customers to be prepared because this forecast looks pretty bad," Alexopulos said. "Just like we're prepared to respond, customers should be prepared as well."

Recommended bad weather preparations from BGE:



Keep bottled water & non-perishable food on hand.

Make a backup plan for power-dependent medical equipment.

Assemble an emergency kit with a battery powered radio, flashlight, first aid supplies, blankets, extra batteries, medications, and important phone numbers.

Fully charge cell phones, computers, electric vehicles, and other devices

If you have a landline, keep a corded phone available in case mobile devices lose power.

Place a working flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home. Don't use candles!

You can report outages on BGE's website and app, by texting 69243, or by calling (877) 778-2222.

Bonney said Thanksgiving is on, whether the lights are or not, but he's making one wish for the wishbone.

"Any power outages, if you can wait till after the food's made, I'd appreciate it," Bonney said. "I'd be really thankful."

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