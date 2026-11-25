BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — One of the most talked-about programs to lower your energy bill is a home energy audit. I followed the team at SM Mechanical as they conducted one on my house.

After a tour of the home, they set up what's called a blower door test.

"So we're depressurizing the house to -50 pascals, which is going to open up all those air leaks in the house. As soon as we get an idea on the air leaks, we walk around and locate all of them by feel," said Brett of SM Mechanical.

The test measures where air is leaking out of your home. In my case, the attic had some easily visible airflow escaping.

"This test is going to show you exactly how much airflow is coming back in the house, resulting in why your bill is so high," Brett said.

After the blower door test, Brett used thermal imaging to examine problem areas, mainly a back room that stays cold during the winter. The thermal camera revealed exactly where the house was losing energy and where it was retaining heat.

"58 degrees, 50 degrees blowing back into the house, all around our sill of our house, see how it's all dark blue along the base of the house. So this is on a slab foundation like we were thinking, and let's see, you get a lot of cold spots along the foundation floor," Brett said.

The audit also uncovered a surprising culprit: the actual reason the room stays cold is because the door is kept shut, which pressurizes the room and locks the cold air in.

After testing was complete, the home energy audit report helped unlock rebates to address several minor problem areas — and even an offer for nearly $9,000 off a new unit. Dozens of contractors perform this type of work, and the audit itself is subsidized by the power company using money customers already pay them. The rebates are incentives through Empower Maryland designed to move homeowners away from fossil fuels and toward more energy-efficient systems.

"With high rates right like this, it's just why do it? Like, why waste the money if you can actually make your home more comfortable by making it energy efficient, plug up all those leaks, and then get the best technology in there that uses the least amount of electricity," said Laurel Peltier, chair of the Maryland Limited-Income Utility Coalition.

The audit took about an hour and a half and costs $100.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.