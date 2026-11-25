BALTIMORE, Md. — The line had already started forming an hour before dinner would be served, including the stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, along with the turkey and all of the dressings to an estimated two thousand people in Baltimore.

“I’m 67 years old,” said Rosetta Fisher of Reisterstown, “I’m going to be 68 in December, but that’s a blessing to get a gift like that to come to see what’s happenings, but this is wonderful, my first time and I’m glad to be here to see what it’s like on Channel 2 News.”

Goodwill Industries President and CEO Lisa Rusyniak says this annual event extends well beyond the buffet tables.

“We have a resource fair,” Rusyniak told us, “We have lots of programs here so people can come not only get a nice, warm meal today before the holiday, but we have all kinds of resources whether it’s healthcare, mental health. We can do insurance enrollments. We have housing. We have all kinds of other programs that help people get back on their feet.”

An event of this magnitude requires three hundred volunteers, and many of them, like Trenae Watson, bring their children along to help---continuing a generational commitment of generosity shared by the entire community.

“We’ve done this numerous times,” said Watson, “We love to do it. We always like to support. The kids can participate as well, and it’s a great experience for them to see and to give back. There’s so many kids that are like their age that are in need so this is a great opportunity for them to give back.”