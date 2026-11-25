BALTIMORE, Md. — The Merriweather District celebrated its 6th annual tree lighting and ice rink opening this holiday season, bringing together community members for a family-friendly event filled with ice skating, face painting, and live music.

"It's a great event. This is very family friendly — easier for me here to navigate with my child and give her a lot of great experiences and a great childhood. That's why I love this community," one attendee said.

The event highlighted the community spirit that organizers say defines the district.

"This is a community that loves to come together. People just enjoy coming together and we're proud of what we've built and seeing everyone come and enjoy it," an organizer said.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including ice skating, face painting, and light-up accessories for children. A Christmas tree lighting and live singing performances were also part of the celebration.

"I saw the Christmas tree light up and I was recording it. It was cool and then I heard the people that were singing," another attendee said.

The ice skating rink will remain open through January.

One community member closed with a message for the season.

"I would love to send a prayer to everybody and hope all of their holidays are full of joy, happiness, good health, and prosperity," they said.

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