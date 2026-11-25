HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Public School System leaders are condemning a series of race-based incidents reported at schools in recent weeks, saying hate and discrimination have no place in the district.

Superintendent Bill Barnes and Howard County Board of Education Chair Jennifer Swickard Mallo addressed families in a letter sent just before Thanksgiving, saying several principals have had to notify their school communities this year about incidents involving hateful actions, language or allegations of discrimination and racism.

The letter said the incidents have particularly targeted members of the African American community.

“We want to be unequivocal: hate and discrimination, of any kind, have no place in HCPSS,” Barnes and Mallo wrote.

School leaders apologized to students, employees and families who have been subjected to hateful conduct or witnessed it, saying those incidents can affect both the people targeted and those who see them happen.

According to the district, reported incidents are investigated and those responsible are held accountable. The school system said its anti-discrimination policy and Student Code of Conduct establish expectations for behavior and consequences for violations.

But district leaders acknowledged that policies and disciplinary measures alone cannot prevent hateful behavior.

The school system said employees receive annual professional learning aimed at identifying and disrupting practices and environments that do not promote equitable educational and social outcomes.

“We must both understand the harm and hold accountable those who inflict it,” Barnes and Mallo wrote. “Our students are our highest priority. We must take bold and consistent action to ensure their learning spaces are physically and psychologically safe.”

The two also called on parents and other community members to help teach young people respectful and inclusive behavior and to intervene when they witness conduct that falls short of those expectations.

“We are committed to authentically resolving these concerns and supporting you through the healing process,” the letter said.

The message did not provide details about the individual incidents referenced in the letter, including which schools were involved or how many incidents have occurred.

Howard County Soccer team faced racial slurs at rival school game, mom claims Blair Sabol

A Columbia mother recently told WMAR 2 News that players used racial slurs against her daughter and Long Reach High School JV soccer teammates during a game at Glenelg High School, with no immediate consequences.

Regina Dillon said she received a phone call from her daughter, who was shaken after the soccer game on Thursday, October 1. First reporting that football players at the school had barked at a teammate and called her a "good girl."

"During the game itself, Glenelg soccer players proceeded to call my daughter and her teammates a racial slur," Dillon explained.

She says her daughter told her the referee did tell players to stop, but the name-calling continued and the game went on. Coaches were informed by players after the match.

"It broke my heart because nobody should have to go through that," Dillon said.

Mom calls for consequences after rival high school athletes called daughter, teammates racial slurs during soccer game

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