Teen injured in officer-involved shooting facing assault, gun charges

BALTIMORE — A teen who was injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month is facing multiple charges.

On May 11, just before 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of McHenry Street for a person that they said was displaying characteristics of an armed person.

Bodycam footagerevealed that the officer involved, detective Cedric Elleby, was sitting on a stoop and speaking with a group of a least four citizens on McHenry Street for reasons unknown.

Among the group was 17-year-old Mekhi Franklin.

Just a few seconds into the video, Franklin and another person get up to walk away. Elleby then stands up and begins to follow them.

Police say Elleby noticed Franklin had a "bulge" near his waistband, which they claim are characteristics of an armed person.

Throughout the initial interaction an occupied white van is seen stopped in the middle of the street seeming to follow Elleby and Franklin. There's no word on if the van was an unmarked police car or somehow associated with the group Elleby was originally talking to.

As Elleby stops Franklin the video sound picks up. Elleby says "come here," for which Franklin replies "what sir?" before turning around and running away.

Elleby gives chase through a heavily weeded area and down an alleyway. During the foot pursuit, Franklin is seen using his right hand to pull a handgun from his waistband.

Despite several orders to drop the weapon, Franklin continues fleeing towards another alley in the 300 block of Catherine Street.

That's when Elleby fires multiple shots striking Franklin, at which point the gun falls to the ground.

Franklin was treated for his injuries instantly by police, while Elleby was attempting to control a large crowd shouting insults and profanity towards him.

A handgun with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene and turned out to be stolen.

Franklin's mother, Kieria Franklin, spoke with WMAR-2 News stating that Mekhi was a "good boy" and " not a bad kid."

"This is crazy that this is happening to me and my family and it’s not like he got gunned down in the streets, he got gunned down by somebody that’s supposed to save you, Baltimore City Police," she said.

Franklin is still said to be in stable condition.

He faces first and second degree assault and multiple gun charges.

The teen's lawyer, Robert Linthicum, also released a statement: