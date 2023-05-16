BPD releases bodycam footage of officer chasing, shooting armed teen

BALTIMORE — Questions remain after Baltimore Police released bodycam footage of an officer chasing and shooting a fleeing teenager armed with a gun last Thursday.

The video begins from the viewpoint of detective Cedric Elleby, who is sitting on a stoop speaking with a group of at least four citizens in the 2500 block of McHenry Street.

This portion of the video has no sound, so it's unclear why Elleby was initially sitting there or what he was saying to the group.

Among the group was 17-year-old Mekhi Franklin, who at one point was sitting next to Elleby.

Just a few seconds into the video, Franklin and another person get up to walk away. Elleby then stands up and begins to follow them.

Police say Elleby noticed Franklin had a "bulge" near his waistband, which they claim are characteristics of an armed person.

Throughout the interaction an occupied white van is seen stopped in the middle of the block following Elleby and Franklin. It's unknown at this time if it was an unmarked police vehicle.

As Elleby stops Franklin the video sound picks up. Elleby says "come here," for which Franklin replies "what sir" before turning around and running away.

Elleby gives chase through a heavily weeded area, down an alleyway. During the foot pursuit, Franklin with his right hand is seen pulling a handgun from his waistband.

Despite several orders to drop the weapon, Franklin continues fleeing towards another alley in the 300 block of Catherine Street.

That's when Elleby fires multiple shots striking Franklin, who continues to recover from his injuries.

On scene police recovered a loaded stolen handgun and suspected marijuana.

Elleby, whose been on the force since 2019, is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Following the shooting WMAR-2 News spoke to Mekhi's mother, Kieria Franklin.

She called her son a "good boy" and "not a bad kid."

"This is crazy that this is happening to me and my family and it’s not like he got gunned down in the streets, he got gunned down by somebody that’s supposed to save you, Baltimore City Police," she said.

We reviewed BPD Policy 1115 for Use of Force, and here is what it reads in part:

6. A member may use Deadly Force/Lethal Force to prevent the escape of a fleeing person if force is authorized and no Reasonable force alternative exists that is within BPD policy, the member has given a verbal warning to the person (if time, safety, and circumstances permit), and there is probable cause to believe that:

6.1. The person has committed or is in the process of committing a felony involving the infliction or threatened infliction of Serious Physical Injury or death, and

6.2. The escape of the person would pose an Imminent Threat of death or Serious Physical Injury to the member or another unless the person is apprehended without delay, and

6.3. Members have identified themselves as law enforcement officers, have stated their intention to use Deadly Force/Lethal Force, and have given the person a reasonable opportunity to comply voluntarily, if time, safety, and the circumstances permit.



The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office will ultimately decide whether Elleby faces charges.