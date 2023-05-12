'This is heartbreaking': Family of 17-year-old shot by police reacts

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital with critical injuries Thursday night after a Baltimore police officer shot him when he reportedly refused to drop a gun.

His aunt, Mary Stott, told WMAR that the 17-year-old is Mekhi Franklin.

He woke up in the hospital after the shooting, asking for his mother.

His mother now fears for her son's safety and his life.

"This is crazy that this is happening to me and my family and it’s not like he got gunned down in the streets; he got gunned down by some body that’s supposed to save you, Baltimore City Police,” said Kieria Franklin, who is Mekhi Franklin’s mother.

Police say just before 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of McHenry Street for a person they said was displaying characteristics of an armed person.

RELATED: BPD: Officer shoots teen after refusing to drop gun

"As they approached, the individual took off running, a foot pursuit that occurred through several allies," said Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley.

Worley said as the chase came to Frederick Avenue and S. Catherine Street, that’s when the officer could see the weapon in the teen's right hand, and he refused to drop it after multiple commands.

Worley says when they turned into the ally, the officer shot Mekhi.

“This is heartbreaking. This is my only boy. He’s a good boy, and he’s not a bad kid. He has a baby and is a new father,” said Franklin.

Worley said one other officer was also chasing the teen but was too far behind to witness the shooting. He said police found a gun with an extended magazine at the scene.

“We will not continue; we cannot continue to allow folks to openly carry illegal firearms in our city. We know this is plaguing our city and has continued to do so," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

As Mekhi lay in the hospital, his aunt had one message.

"These things are happening to our children, to our parents, to our family members because there is no unity in our community, we need to stick together," said Stott.

Police told WMAR that normal policy is that officers involved in shootings are put on leave during the investigation, but they would not confirm if the officer involved in Thursday’s shooting is on leave.

Police have also not named the officer involved, but say he is part of the department's District Action Team.