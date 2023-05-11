Watch Now
Police on the scene of officer-involved shooting in southwest Baltimore

Catherine St shooting.jpg
Chris Verri
Posted at 2:00 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 14:19:03-04

BALTIMORE — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting in southwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the intersection of S. Catherine Street and Frederick Avenue.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

