Teams raise more than $1 million for heart disease and stroke research ahead of 2026 Heart Walk

BALTIMORE, Md. — Over the weekend, thousands joined the 2026 Greater Maryland Heart Walk at the Camden Yards Sports Complex, honoring both survivors and those lost to heart disease and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association of Maryland, community and corporate teams collectively raised more than $1 million for life-saving research this year.

"Team Mattitude" was one of the top-three community fundraisers, honoring Matt Trone. Trone passed suddenly from a heart attack eight years ago. His loved ones also founded a non-profit and annual golf tournament in his name, and have fun doing it.

“We've raised over $75,000 in the past couple of years for him in his memory and for the heart walk, so that's why we're here,” friend John Pozniak said. “I’m dressed up as a donkey because he loved to call everybody a donkey, and so we do that for him."

The event featured origami hearts so loved ones could leave a message to those they've lost, hands-on CPR training, and more.

At the finish line a powerful moment for many: survivors could beat the drum to their heartbeat, celebrating a second chance at life.