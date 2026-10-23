Johns Hopkins alerts 3,000+ patients after data sent to AI tool

BALTIMORE, Md. — Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center has begun notifying about 3,182 patients that their personal health information may have been exposed after a worker uploaded a spreadsheet to a public AI tool that the hospital had not approved.

The hospital said it discovered the problem on Sept. 21, 2026. That same day, during an internal review, a staff member uploaded a spreadsheet of patient information to an outside AI platform that was not cleared for that use. As a result, the data was shared improperly with the third-party tool.

The spreadsheet covered patients admitted and treated between May 2026 and September 2026. The exposed details may have included patient names, dates of admission and treatment, medical record numbers, account numbers, the department that treated them, medications given and the names of their providers.

The hospital said the information did not include Social Security numbers, financial account details or other identifying information.

After learning of the incident, Johns Hopkins Bayview opened an investigation and took steps to contain the disclosure. The worker deleted the AI prompt, the thread and the document from the tool's history. The hospital also asked the company that runs the AI tool to delete the data and put new measures in place to prevent similar mistakes.

Johns Hopkins Bayview said it is using the incident to strengthen its policies and training on how to handle protected health information. That includes limits on the use of unapproved apps and AI tools, along with retraining staff on which tools the hospital has approved.

The hospital began mailing letters to affected patients on Oct. 22, 2026. Those letters explain how to sign up for 12 months of free credit monitoring through Experian IdentityWorks.

Johns Hopkins has also set up a toll-free call center to answer patient questions. Patients can call 1-833-931-7766 and use engagement number B174716. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central time.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.