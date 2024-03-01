Packed house in Cecil County as residents talk school funding at town hall

ELKTON, Md. — In Cecil County, February began and ended with a big crowd: demonstrations on the first Tuesday and the last Thursday of the month in front of the government building pushed for greater public school funding.

The large turnout formed as residents worried jobs and after-school activities could be cut if funding requests from the school board were not met by the county government.

"Our kids are our future. If they don't learn, where do we end up?" said Karey Mackey, a Rising Sun parent.

About 75 people signed up to speak at a Thursday county budget town hall - many in support of the budget request, and some supporting the County Executive.

"If you do not fund the schools at the level requested, then you are responsible for the programs being cut, and you will be held accountable on May 14," one speaker said.

"Thankfully, our county executive Danielle Hornberger is holding the line on the budget, and asking for a school budget that is both transparent and will hold the CCPS to account," another speaker said.

The night before, on Wednesday, the Cecil County school board approved a budget request - keeping jobs and programs - and asking for roughly $20 million more than the legal minimum.

"I think it's ambitious. It hasn't been a favorable budget situation in Cecil County for the past several years. But I think the board really showed what their values are in terms of supporting the teachers and their families," Lawson told WMAR Wednesday night.

At that meeting, Lawson pointed out other Maryland counties have asked for more than the legal minimum this budget cycle.

"I respect all the people who are here tonight and those listening at home - clearly our citizens care deeply about this county," said Danielle Hornberger, the Cecil County Executive, at the Thursday town hall.

In a Wednesday statement, Hornberger said she would not comment on individual components of the budget.

"It is my hope that the time for rhetoric, fear, and harassment is behind us. It is now time to tackle the difficult work of seeking solutions that prioritize learning and student achievement," Hornberger said in the Wednesday statement.

For folks on every side of the issue - the energy surrounding the budget cycle is palpable. Carl Schaumann's kids are graduated - but he still attended the Thursday display.

"My kids did great in the schools - and I want that for the rest of my county," Schaumann told WMAR.

The county and school board have a few months to sort out what the budget will look like - the county executive will present a full county budget proposal in April.