Cecil County school board OKs budget proposal, which asks $20 million more than minimum from county government

ELKTON, Md. — The Cecil County School Board approved a budget proposal to be sent to the county government, passing the five-member board with a 4-1 vote.

Not many seats were open Wednesday night as folks huddled in to watch the budget presentation and meeting.

"We know that the level of student need we're seeing right now is significant," Dr. Jeff Lawson, the system's superintendent, told WMAR. "What this budget does, at the county level, is guarantee us if approved at the county level will guarantee us a certain level of service for our 15,000 students moving into next year."

Lawson told WMAR the proposal does not jettison programs feared for cuts, and adds more than 60 new jobs to address class size concerns.

"I think it's ambitious," Lawson added. "It hasn't been a favorable budget situation in Cecil County for the past several years. But I think the board really showed what their values are in terms of supporting the teachers and their families."

The proposed budget is asking for roughly $20 million more than the minimum the Cecil County government is legally required to contribute. The system faces gaps due in-part to federal COVID dollars running out and state requirements.

At the meeting, Lawson pointed out other county school boards are asking for more from their counties - including Anne Arundel asking $84 million additional, Harford County at $40 million, and Howard County at $47 million.

At the beginning of February, hundreds of parents, teachers and students rallied in front of the county government building.

Responding to a WMAR request for comment Wednesday night, Danielle Hornberger, the Cecil County Executive, issued the following statement:

“Tonight, the Cecil County Board of Education has voted on its FY25 budget proposal. While we recognize that people are eager to identify final figures associated with the FY'25 budget, the next four weeks will see my team and I working diligently to review, ask questions, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the school board's request. This is what our students and families deserve! In the meantime, my office will not be publicly commenting on individual components of the budget, to include school funding, until the proposed county budget is submitted to the County Council for consideration on April 1st. It is my hope that the time for rhetoric, fear, and harassment is behind us. It is now time to tackle the difficult work of seeking solutions that prioritize learning and student achievement."

- Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive

A budget town hall with the county executive Thursday night at 6pm at the Cecil County government building.