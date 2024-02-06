Proposed cuts to Cecil County Public Schools for the 2024-2025 school year

CECIL COUNTY, MD — Members of the Cecil County community are expected to show up at a rally Tuesday evening to protest plans to cut several positions and programs in schools.

In late January the Board of Education in Cecil County metto tackle a budget shortfall of nearly 20 million dollars.

The deficit comes for several reasons. Two grants, ESSER and Maryland Leads, are ending. There are also fiscal requirements and restrictions of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future legislation and the County is not budgeting more money for the school district, despite those requirements.

County Executive Danielle Hornberger recently addressed the tension over the school budget in thisFacebook post.

While everything is in the preliminary stages the budget shortfall is real, and something school leaders have to tackle.

The initial impact on positions, within the school district, is 150 positions eliminated.

The other way the county is looking to make up for the financial shortfall is with cuts to programs. These programs could be cut or eliminated.



All County Chorus, Band, and Strings

State Music Festival

Student AP Exams

CTE Certification Exams

Fair Hill Nature Center partnership

North Bay Outdoor field trips for 6th-grade students

Junior Varsity and Middle School Athletics

Gifted and Talent Programs

Secondary Media Programs

Student Support Centers

Secondary Twilight Program

“Last night, the Leadership Team shared with the Board of Education a staggering number of program and staff reductions that will have a devastating impact on our school system. After hearing that it will result in elimination of our Gifted and Talented program,

Secondary Media Specialists, Middle School and JV Athletics, more than 150 positions, and more - the Board of Education directed me and the Leadership Team to craft a budget that reduces none of these programs and to provide the ensuing cost. It is critical to

highlight that what we shared last night is premised on us receiving the dollars that we know we are getting. In other words, if the County Government funds us at the legal minimum for a fourth year, the cuts identified last night will happen. Subsequently, it is critical that we advocate for the needed programs and to avoid the identified cuts.”



Email to all system employees sent on January 25, Dr. Lawson, Superintendent of Cecil County Public Schools

Cecil County Public Schools will continue to work on their budget and should have it submitted to the County Executive by April 1st.

The final budget approval will come in June.