McLaren opens first US vehicle processing facility in Sparrows Point, creating high-quality jobs in Maryland

SPARROWS POINT, Md — Baltimore is now home to the first McLaren vehicle processing facility in the United States. McLaren, a British car racing company, decided to expand its manufacturing footprint, bringing the new facility to Sparrows Point, Maryland.

The facility held its official grand opening Tuesday. McLaren will use the site both to ship its cars across the U.S. and to create new models.

"It gives us the scale and the capability to think bigger about what McLaren can become. Now McLaren already builds exceptional cars and the opportunity ahead is to create an even richer world around ownership," Nick Collins, CEO of McLaren Group Holdings, said.

The new facility is also expected to bring new, high-quality jobs to the Port of Baltimore.

"We're just really glad to be able to incorporate new high quality jobs in Maryland at the port of Baltimore and we're looking forward to continuing that into the future," Nicolas Brown, president of McLaren The Americas, said.

Those new jobs are part of a broader increase in business investment in Maryland. Gov. Wes Moore said the impact of McLaren's presence will be felt for generations.

"There are people who are working here who their children and their grandchildren and their great grandchildren will know that it was McLaren that help to set them on a pathway to working wages and wealth that became generational," Moore said.

Brown also said McLaren's ambitions extend beyond job creation, with plans to engage younger generations.

"It's very important to us to also bring in the younger generation so we're going to be offering student programs and internship programs as well," Brown said.

McLaren is one of the latest corporations to bring new jobs to Sparrows Point following the Key Bridge collapse — a decision Moore said carries significant meaning.

"And so to the entire McLaren team, thank you for believing in Baltimore and thank you for betting on Maryland, we're ready to go fast," Moore said.

Now that the facility is officially open, McLaren says it will begin creating its first-ever SUV models at Sparrows Point.

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