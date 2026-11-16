BALTIMORE, Md. — Four men are recovering after a shooting in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Baltimore police say officers responded around 1 p.m. and found two men on Beaufort Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. Both men — ages 53 and 48 — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, two more men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds, saying they had also been on Beaufort Avenue at the time of the shooting. Those victims, ages 46 and 45, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police and forensics teams were on scene investigating. Officers blocked off a large portion of the neighborhood, with multiple evidence markers visible on the ground near a tent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455.

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