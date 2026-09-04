Does your family qualify? Maryland updates free school meal eligibility guidelines.

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland State Department of Education has announced updates to the income eligibility guidelines for free and reduced-price school meals.

The guidelines, updated annually by the federal government, were adopted by MSDE through June 30, 2027.

Eligibility is typically determined based on household size and income. Families seeking assistance must submit complete applications in full. Following a review, schools will notify households about their children's eligibility.

Here's a look at the new guidelines:

State of Maryland

Families are encouraged to reapply at any time during the school year if there are changes in household size, employment, or income, or if their household becomes eligible for SNAP or TCA.

The full chart of income thresholds by household size is available at eatsmartmaryland.org. Families can also contact the Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0219.

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