Mosbys announce they are ending their marriage

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby have decided to end their marriage.

They issued the following joint statement:

After careful consideration and much prayer, we have decided to end our marriage. We want to emphasize our commitment as strong co-parents moving forward. Our dedication to our family and community remains unwavering.



We will not provide any further comments or interviews regarding the divorce proceedings at this time and ask for your continued respect for privacy, especially for our daughters.





Marilyn is due back in the public eye Nov. 2, when her federal perjury trial begins.

She is accused of withdrawing $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and using it to buy vacation homes in Florida.

RELATED: Marilyn Mosby trial to begin Nov. 2

Leading up to the trial, the following schedule has been agreed upon: