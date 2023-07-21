Watch Now
Mosbys announce they are ending their marriage

marilyn and nick mosby
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, left, speaks while standing next to her husband, Maryland Assemblyman Nick Mosby, during a viewing service for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband, who is city council president. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday, March 19, 2021 that it obtained a grand jury subpoena seeking business records for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby, including tax returns, bank and credit card statements and other documents. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 17:56:24-04

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby have decided to end their marriage.

They issued the following joint statement:

After careful consideration and much prayer, we have decided to end our marriage. We want to emphasize our commitment as strong co-parents moving forward. Our dedication to our family and community remains unwavering.

We will not provide any further comments or interviews regarding the divorce proceedings at this time and ask for your continued respect for privacy, especially for our daughters.

Marilyn is due back in the public eye Nov. 2, when her federal perjury trial begins.

She is accused of withdrawing $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and using it to buy vacation homes in Florida.

RELATED: Marilyn Mosby trial to begin Nov. 2

Leading up to the trial, the following schedule has been agreed upon:

  • Meet and confer regarding expert witnesses and pre-trial motions - May 1
  • The parties’ expert disclosures - June 1
  • Pre-trial motions and supplemental expert disclosures - June 30
  • Responses to pre-trial motions and any motion(s) to exclude - July 14
  • Replies to pre-trial motions - July 21
  • Response(s) to motion(s) to exclude - July 28
  • Replies in support of motion(s) to exclude - August 4
  • Pre-trial status conference and hearing on motion(s) to exclude and to supplement - September 28
  • Motion(s) in limine; proposed voir dire; revised proposed jury instructions; and a proposed jury verdict form - September 15
  • Responses to motion(s) in limine - September 29
  • Replies to motion(s) in limine - October 6
  • Pre-trial status conference and hearing on motion(s) in limine - October 23
  • Final pre-trial status conference - October 30
  • Jury selection - October 31
  • Jury trial - November 2
