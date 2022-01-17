Defense attorney for Marilyn Mosby responds to federal indictment

BALTIMORE — Defense lawyers for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby have scheduled a Monday press conference at 1pm.

Mosby was federally indicted January 13 on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Attorney A. Scott Bolden is representing Mosby. His office claims there is misinformation surrounding the case against Mosby.

In 2020, prosecutors allege that Mosby twice lied when she withdrew a total of $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan.

At the time, the federal government allowed applicants to make such withdrawals only if they had experienced certain financial hardship as result of COVID-19.

Prosecutors say Mosby falsely claimed COVID related financial hardships in order to qualify, despite receiving her full gross salary of nearly a quarter-million dollars, which breaks down to $9,183.54 every two-weeks.

In fact, charging documents say Mosby had received a more than $9,000 raise from 2019 to 2020.

About two months after her first withdrawal, Mosby allegedly began making false statements on mortgage applications for two homes in Florida she purchased for a combined $918,900.

In those applications, Mosby was required to disclose whether or not she had been delinquent or in default on any Federal debt or other loans and mortgages.

She allegedly denied owing anything, when in reality a $45,022 lien had been placed on she and her husband's properties as result of unpaid taxes over a span of multiple years.

Court documents also accuse Mosby of signing an agreement that would have made one of the homes in Florida her second residence while giving her exclusive control over the ownership of the property, including short-term rentals.

The problem is, she had already signed paperwork before that with a home management company giving them control over the rental of the property.

If convicted, Mosby faces a maximum sentence of 70-years behind bars.

RELATED: Federal prosecutors investigating Marilyn and Nick Mosby

WMAR-2 reported back in March 2021 that Mosby was under federal investigation along with her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, who thus far has not been charged with any crime.

At the time, prosecutors issued multiple subpoenas to Mosby associates for any and all information related to their businesses and campaigns dating back to January 2014.

Mosby has continuously claimed her innocence, while Bolden has long called the investigation a political witch hunt.

News of the federal investigation emerged weeks after the Baltimore City Inspector General released a 79 page report detailing Mrs. Mosby's travel and personal businesses.

SEE MORE: City Watch Dog defends report critical of Marilyn Mosby, despite lawyers demands to revise

A major revelation from that report was her initial failure to report her businesses on a 2019 State financial disclosure form. She would revise the form about five-months later.