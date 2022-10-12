Mosby attorney says he shouldn't be held in contempt, prosecutors allege repeated court rule violations

BALTIMORE — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Marilyn Mosby are back at it again in federal court.

This time on whether Mosby's lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, should be held in contempt of court over public remarks he's made about the case.

Bolden had until October 7 to "show cause" as to why he should not be held in contempt.

At issue is Bolden's response to prosecutors' motion for a partial gag order leading up to Mosby's trial in March.

In opposing that request, Bolden made light of how some potential jurors answered questionnaires about the case, alleging some have already made up their minds on whether Mosby is guilty or not. Bolden, in that same filing, even made reference to the assigned numbers of potential jurors.

The response caused judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to strike Bolden's filing from the record, rebuking him for mentioning confidential juror information that she said was not subject to public record.

As ordered by Griggsby, Bolden responded to the contempt threat on October 7, stating the action wouldn't be "warranted."

Bolden denied violating any court rules, claiming his use of anonymous quotes from juror questionnaires did not create a "reasonable likelihood" of interference "with a fair trial." He argued that jury selection was still months away.

Instead Bolden defended his response, and blamed prosecutors for initially putting information on the juror questionnaire, in their motion seeking the gag order.

Prosecutors on Tuesday fired back in their own filing, accusing Bolden of "repeatedly and flagrantly" violating court rules since the beginning of the case.

The government in their response cited past remarks Bolden made to news outlets, in which he continuously attacked one of the lead prosecutors in the case by name, alleging political and racial animus towards Mosby. The judge has found no evidence to support Bolden's claims.

Prosecutors also argued that "it is not the government’s job to decide if a defendant receives positive or negative press."

Bolden has often placed blame on prosecutors for negative press coverage of Mosby, arguing "the jury pool in Baltimore is likely irreparably biased," because of it.

"This media barrage culminated in a press conference on the court steps , where [Bolden] declared that government arguments were “bullsh*t," prosecutors wrote in the conclusion of their latest filing for a gag order. "The next day, in the same spot, he told the press that he regretted nothing that he said the day before."

It's unclear when Griggsby will rule on the government's request for a gag order, and whether or not Bolden will be held in contempt.