Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby federally indicted on perjury charges

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been federally indicted on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

According to the four-count indictment, in May 2020 and December 2020, Mosby submitted “457(b) Coronavirus-Related Distribution Requests” for one-time withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000, respectively, from City of Baltimore’s Deferred Compensation Plans.

In each request, the indictment alleges that she falsely certified that she met at least one of the qualifications as defined under the CARES Act

The indictment also alleges that Mosby did not experience any such financial hardships and in fact, Mosby received her full gross salary of $247,955.58 from January 1, 2020 through December 29, 2020, in bi-weekly gross pay direct deposits of $9,183.54.

Further, the indictment alleges that in July 2020 and September 2020, as well as on January 2021 and February 2021, Mosby made false statements in applications for a $490,500 mortgage to purchase a home in Kissimmee, Florida and for a $428,400 mortgage to purchase a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida.

This is breaking news, we will update as more information comes in.