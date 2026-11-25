HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Amtrak has revised its plans for the Gunpowder River Bridge after boaters and nearby neighbors pushed back on the original proposal.

The agency initially planned to raise the bridge's vertical clearance from 12 feet to 15 feet, but many boaters said that was not enough.

"It's so ridiculous, the tide goes up 4 to 5 feet every day twice a day, so you raise it 3 feet, you lose it twice a day!" said Dion Guthrie who raised concerns earlier this year.

In August, Amtrak held a public meeting where residents voiced those and other concerns. At the time, Amtrak representatives said the plans were not yet finalized.

Now, the agency says it has gone back to the drawing board.

"Amtrak heard that. We went and re-evaluated our proposal; we now are proposing higher clearances for the bridge. What we've done is propose an increase, so now the vertical clearance will be 20 feet, and the horizontal clearance would be 50 feet," said Cheyenne, a spokesperson with Amtrak.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks said the change comes after both Baltimore and Harford counties passed legislation requesting the increase.

Amtrak has submitted the revised proposal to the U.S. Coast Guard for approval and says we're still years away from this project.

The public can still submit comments on the plan through Dec. 21 to D5Portsmouth-BridgesPublicNotice@uscg.mil.

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