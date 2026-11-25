BALTIMORE, Md. — Amtrak is expecting record-breaking holiday travel at Baltimore Penn Station this season, building on a surge that saw 46,000 people pass through the station during Thanksgiving week 2025 — a 22% increase from 2024.

Spokesperson Cheyenne Mathews said more people are choosing train travel over driving or flying.

"People want to have a more relaxed experience; they don't want to fight highway traffic; they don't want to wait in a long TSA airport line, so a train offers that," Mathews said.

Taylor Epps Travelers inside Baltimore Penn Station

To prepare for the increased demand, Amtrak added extra cars to trains to boost capacity and started offering additional trips earlier this month.

"Baltimore Penn Station is one of our top 10 busiest stations in the Northeast Corridor, so we're really thankful to have people coming through this season," said Mathews.

Amtrak expects the busiest travel days to be Wednesday and Sunday. However, officials say it is not too late to purchase a ticket.

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